Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of NYSE EPRT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,405. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $29.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.34.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 2.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 227.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

