EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 22.15.

EVCM opened at 17.85 on Monday. EverCommerce has a fifty-two week low of 16.01 and a fifty-two week high of 21.00.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey purchased 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 49,997.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately 299,999. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Lisa M. Sterling purchased 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 99,994.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 349,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

