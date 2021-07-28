EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 22.15.
EVCM opened at 17.85 on Monday. EverCommerce has a fifty-two week low of 16.01 and a fifty-two week high of 21.00.
About EverCommerce
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
