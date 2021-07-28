Evercore ISI Increases Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $180.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.64% from the stock’s current price.

AAPL has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.29.

AAPL stock opened at $146.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. Apple has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

