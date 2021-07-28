EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

EVgo stock opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. EVgo has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

