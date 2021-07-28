ExlService (EXLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. ExlService has set its FY 2021 guidance at 4.000-4.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $4.00-$4.30 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.13 million. On average, analysts expect ExlService to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EXLS opened at $106.68 on Wednesday. ExlService has a one year low of $59.97 and a one year high of $110.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.79 per share, with a total value of $271,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,415,897.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $2,079,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,375,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,450 over the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ExlService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

