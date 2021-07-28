Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Extra Space Storage updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.450-$6.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.45-$6.60 EPS.

EXR traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.57. 870,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,465. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.64. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $174.89. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.17.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

In other Extra Space Storage news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,201,943. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.