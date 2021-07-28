Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.45-$6.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.18. Extra Space Storage also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.450-$6.600 EPS.

EXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.57.

Shares of EXR traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.52. The stock had a trading volume of 31,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,886. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $174.89.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,201,943 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

