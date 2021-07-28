F M Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 35,606 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,606 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 1.5% of F M Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.19.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.64. 271,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,769,919. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a PE ratio of -376.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.76.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

