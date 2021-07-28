F M Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

F M Investments LLC lessened its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Avantor accounts for approximately 2.2% of F M Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,090,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,791,000 after buying an additional 1,926,733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,114,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,786,000 after buying an additional 3,264,774 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,114,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,636,000 after buying an additional 381,330 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Avantor by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,159 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Avantor by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,721,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Avantor news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 337,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $10,687,497.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,447,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,842,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $80,589,334.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,513,268 shares of company stock valued at $109,241,820. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.29. The stock had a trading volume of 125,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.30.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

