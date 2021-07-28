F M Investments LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 360,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,264,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,702,000 after purchasing an additional 126,918 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 30,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.64. 395,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,594,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $75.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.84.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.