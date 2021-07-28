F M Investments LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,701,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,501,723,000 after buying an additional 236,899 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,928,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,846,000 after buying an additional 42,307 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,373,000 after buying an additional 407,180 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,158,000 after buying an additional 628,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,349,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,718,000 after purchasing an additional 146,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

NYSE:DGX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,505. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.10 and a twelve month high of $142.80. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

See Also: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.