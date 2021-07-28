Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Fast Track Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTRK) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 51,495 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,031,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

About Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK)

Fast Track Solutions Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to affect an asset acquisition, merger, exchange of capital stock, or other business combination with a domestic or foreign business. Previously, the company was engaged in developing and manufacturing vertical axis wind turbine systems.

