Fastly (FSLY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Fastly to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. On average, analysts expect Fastly to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fastly stock opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.14 and a beta of 1.12. Fastly has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $136.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.61.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $894,658.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at $21,694,496.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 5,854 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $252,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 249,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,750,626.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 180,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,960,708 in the last quarter. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FSLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.69.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

