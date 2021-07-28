Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Fate Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. On average, analysts expect Fate Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $80.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.80 and a beta of 1.67. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $121.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.12.

FATE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,550.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,581,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

