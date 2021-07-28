Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Faurecia S.E. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Faurecia S.E. has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS FURCF opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.28. Faurecia S.E. has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

