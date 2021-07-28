Federated Hermes (FHI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Federated Hermes to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $341.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 23.54%. On average, analysts expect Federated Hermes to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FHI opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Federated Hermes has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $34.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

In other news, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $1,174,198.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 529,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,024.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $194,670.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 310,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,649 shares of company stock worth $1,412,625. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

