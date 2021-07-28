FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,616 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.08% of FG New America Acquisition worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,548,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,044,000. Kepos Capital LP grew its stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 222,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $881,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

FG New America Acquisition stock opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.24. FG New America Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

FGNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO Larry G. Swets, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $229,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

