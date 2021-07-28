Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Invests $278,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,504 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,115,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,988,460,000 after purchasing an additional 823,137 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after buying an additional 1,685,039 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,003,286,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,344,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,908,706,000 after buying an additional 455,393 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,613,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,773,949,000 after buying an additional 323,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.24. The stock had a trading volume of 236,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,985,687. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $113.37 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.58.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.88.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

