Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Purchases Shares of 16,629 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 5,856.2% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 616,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,628 shares during the period. Advisory Services & Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,671,000. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $978,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period.

Shares of AMLP traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.12. 39,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,640. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $38.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.69.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

