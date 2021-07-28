Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,000. Eli Lilly and comprises 3.3% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,071,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,035,694,000 after acquiring an additional 259,494 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,399,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,782,000 after acquiring an additional 221,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,562,000 after acquiring an additional 505,780 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,293,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,587. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $245.28. The company has a market cap of $236.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,482,436.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,106,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,271,221,932.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 914,387 shares of company stock valued at $210,826,193 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Truist upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.13.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

