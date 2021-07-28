Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Takes Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $17,788,846.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,167,114.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,193,740 shares of company stock worth $295,603,005. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.50. The stock had a trading volume of 300,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,360,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.21. The company has a market cap of $341.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.80.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

