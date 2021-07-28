Fiduciary Trust Co. Acquires New Shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Discovery by 751.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,840 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Discovery by 6,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,964,000 after buying an additional 4,277,391 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $174,499,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $167,649,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Discovery by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,424,000 after buying an additional 3,363,999 shares during the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.28.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Discovery’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885 over the last three months. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

