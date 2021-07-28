Fiduciary Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,436,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,376,000 after purchasing an additional 198,237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,246,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,350,000 after buying an additional 184,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,420,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,739,000 after buying an additional 84,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,369,000 after buying an additional 104,314 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at $76,648,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.15.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $1,587,305.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,022,980.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 130,068 shares of company stock worth $8,170,806 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BYD opened at $56.90 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.90, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.94.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

