Financial 15 Split Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:FTN)

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

TSE:FTN traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$11.36. 40,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.29, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.42. Financial 15 Split has a twelve month low of C$6.00 and a twelve month high of C$11.70. The stock has a market cap of C$255.51 million and a P/E ratio of -1.78.

Financial 15 Split Company Profile

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

