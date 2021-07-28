Financial Analysis: Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) & Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST)

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) and Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Enterprise Financial Services has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renasant has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Enterprise Financial Services and Renasant’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Financial Services $359.28 million 3.77 $74.38 million $2.76 15.71 Renasant $733.66 million 2.81 $83.65 million $1.93 18.95

Renasant has higher revenue and earnings than Enterprise Financial Services. Enterprise Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Renasant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and Renasant, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Renasant 0 4 0 0 2.00

Enterprise Financial Services currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.75%. Renasant has a consensus target price of $30.25, indicating a potential downside of 17.30%. Given Enterprise Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enterprise Financial Services is more favorable than Renasant.

Dividends

Enterprise Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Renasant pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Enterprise Financial Services pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Renasant pays out 45.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Enterprise Financial Services has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Renasant has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Renasant shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Renasant shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enterprise Financial Services and Renasant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Financial Services 25.02% 9.33% 1.00% Renasant 18.15% 6.85% 0.97%

Summary

Enterprise Financial Services beats Renasant on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management and international trade services; tax credit brokerage services consisting of the acquisition of tax credits and sale of these tax credits to clients; and financial and estate planning, investment management, and trust services to businesses, individuals, institutions, retirement plans, and non-profit organizations. Further, it offers fiduciary, financial advisory, and merchant processing services; and debit and credit cards. Additionally, the company provides international banking, internet and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, positive pay, fraud detection and prevention, automated payable, check imaging, and statement and document imaging services; and cash management products, controlled disbursements, repurchase agreements, and sweep investment accounts. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19 banking locations and three limited service facilities in the St. Louis metropolitan area; seven banking locations in the Kansas City metropolitan area; two banking locations in the Phoenix metropolitan area, six banking locations in New Mexico, four banking locations in the San Diego metropolitan area, and one banking location in the Las Vegas metropolitan area, as well as a network of SBA loan production offices and deposit production offices in various states. Enterprise Financial Services Corp was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. It also provides commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; equipment financing and leasing; real estateÂ-1-4 family mortgage; real estateÂ-commercial mortgage; real estateÂ-construction loans for the construction of single family residential properties, multi-family properties, and commercial projects; installment loans to individuals; and interim construction loans, as well as automated teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, call center, and treasury management services. The Insurance segment provides insurance agency services, such as commercial and personal insurance products through insurance carriers. The Wealth Management segment offers range of wealth management and fiduciary services, including administration and management of trust accounts, such as personal and corporate benefit accounts, self-directed individual retirement accounts, and custodial accounts; annuities, mutual funds, and other investment services through a third party broker-dealer; and administers qualified retirement plans, profit sharing and other employee benefit plans, personal trusts, and estates. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a network of 190 banking, lending, and mortgage offices located in Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina; 157 full-service branches and 11 limited-service branches; 181 ATMs; and 32 interactive teller machines. Renasant Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

