Financial Analysis: Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) versus VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO)

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) and Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get VIA optronics alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for VIA optronics and Power Integrations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIA optronics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Power Integrations 0 2 4 0 2.67

VIA optronics presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.91%. Power Integrations has a consensus price target of $84.20, suggesting a potential upside of 3.78%. Given VIA optronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe VIA optronics is more favorable than Power Integrations.

Profitability

This table compares VIA optronics and Power Integrations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIA optronics -2.34% -6.74% -2.84% Power Integrations 17.21% 12.28% 11.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.0% of VIA optronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Power Integrations shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Power Integrations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VIA optronics and Power Integrations’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIA optronics $174.30 million 1.49 -$4.13 million N/A N/A Power Integrations $488.32 million 10.08 $71.18 million $1.22 66.50

Power Integrations has higher revenue and earnings than VIA optronics.

Summary

Power Integrations beats VIA optronics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial/specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use. The company was founded by Steven J. Sharp on March 25, 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for VIA optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIA optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.