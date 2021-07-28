Financial Contrast: Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) vs. CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) and Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CSI Compressco and Nine Energy Service, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSI Compressco 0 0 0 0 N/A Nine Energy Service 0 1 0 0 2.00

Nine Energy Service has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.38%. Given Nine Energy Service’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nine Energy Service is more favorable than CSI Compressco.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CSI Compressco and Nine Energy Service’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSI Compressco $301.59 million 0.25 -$73.84 million ($0.99) -1.60 Nine Energy Service $310.85 million 0.26 -$378.95 million ($3.97) -0.65

CSI Compressco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nine Energy Service. CSI Compressco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nine Energy Service, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CSI Compressco and Nine Energy Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSI Compressco -23.90% -1,010.68% -6.74% Nine Energy Service -37.38% -325.46% -29.08%

Risk & Volatility

CSI Compressco has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nine Energy Service has a beta of 3.56, suggesting that its share price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.9% of CSI Compressco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Nine Energy Service shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of CSI Compressco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Nine Energy Service shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nine Energy Service beats CSI Compressco on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services for dry gas wells, liquid-loaded gas wells, and backside auto injection systems. It also provides medium-horsepower compressor packages to move natural gas from the wellhead through the field gathering system; and high-horsepower compressor packages for use in midstream applications, including natural gas gathering and centralized compression facilities. In addition, the company sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration. Further, it offers well monitoring and sand separation, as well as early production services. CSI Compressco GP Inc. serves as the general partner of CSI Compressco LP. The company was formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P. and changed its name to CSI Compressco LP in December 2014. CSI Compressco LP was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well. The company also provides a portfolio of completion tools, such as liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, frac plugs, casing flotation tools, specialty open hole float equipment, disk subs, composite cement retainers, and centralizers that provide pinpoint frac sleeve system technologies. In addition, it offers wireline services consisting of plug-and-perf completions, which is a multistage well completion technique for cased-hole wells that consists of deploying perforating guns and isolation tools to a specified depth; and coiled tubing services, which perform wellbore intervention operations utilizing a continuous steel pipe that is transported to the wellsite wound on a large spool in lengths of up to 30,000 feet. Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates 47 wireline pumpdown units and 14 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as NSC-Tripoint, Inc. and changed its name to Nine Energy Service, Inc. in October 2011. Nine Energy Service, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

