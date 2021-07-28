Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $90.88

Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 90.88 ($1.19) and traded as low as GBX 90.20 ($1.18). Finsbury Food Group shares last traded at GBX 90.50 ($1.18), with a volume of 47,046 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £118.00 million and a PE ratio of -60.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 90.88.

About Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF)

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various bread and morning goods, such as rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, artisan breads, and healthy lifestyle and organic breads, as well as baguettes, doughnuts, and morning pastries; and cakes, including sponge cakes, loaf cakes, seasonal cakes, and individually portioned sweet snacks, such as chocolate cake bites, cake slices, cake bars, and mini rolls.

