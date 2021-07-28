First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 9.68%.

Shares of FBNC stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,094. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $48.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.89%.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,044.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

