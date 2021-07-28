First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.44 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday.

First Financial Bancorp. stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $22.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,619. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.22. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $26.62.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,014,461.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $846,515.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,892 shares of company stock worth $2,293,206. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

See Also: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.