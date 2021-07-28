First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Truist boosted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $47.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $26.71 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.42.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 29,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.85 per share, with a total value of $1,513,550.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 160,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,169,154.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,031,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,673 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

