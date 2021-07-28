First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 9.12%.

First Financial stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.85. First Financial has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

