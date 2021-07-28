First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.45. First Hawaiian posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Hawaiian.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,589 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,949,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,719,000 after buying an additional 14,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,709,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,896,000 after buying an additional 78,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,890,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,733,000 after purchasing an additional 115,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,494,000 after purchasing an additional 58,251 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FHB opened at $27.88 on Friday. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.72%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Hawaiian (FHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.