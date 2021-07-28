First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $741.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) will announce $741.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $745.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $736.60 million. First Horizon posted sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

FHN has been the subject of several research reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 57,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $1,057,573.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 476,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,358.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $1,908,689.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,952,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 7.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 59,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 161,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.37. 4,117,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,034,835. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.50. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $19.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

