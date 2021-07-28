First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Issues Earnings Results

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 9.32%.

Shares of FIBK stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.07. 182,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $51.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.91. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIBK. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

