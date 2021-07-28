First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Earns Sector Perform Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their sector perform rating on shares of First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a C$39.09 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$55.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of First National Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First National Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.27.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLIF opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. First National Financial has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.02.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

