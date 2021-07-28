First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Shares Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) by 188.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,032 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.44% of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEGR. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 994.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 39,989 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 12,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000.

Shares of LEGR opened at $41.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.29. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $43.14.

