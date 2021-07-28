First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Holdings Lowered by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,631,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,363,000 after buying an additional 527,454 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 15,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $88,361,000.

FIXD stock opened at $54.13 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.62 and a 52 week high of $55.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st.

