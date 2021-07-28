Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.63. 43,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,748. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.01 and a beta of 0.50. Five9 has a 52 week low of $107.98 and a 52 week high of $201.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.95.
Several research analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities downgraded Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Five9 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Five9 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.47.
About Five9
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
