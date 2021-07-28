Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.63. 43,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,748. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.01 and a beta of 0.50. Five9 has a 52 week low of $107.98 and a 52 week high of $201.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.95.

Several research analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities downgraded Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Five9 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Five9 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.47.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total transaction of $2,334,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,954,098.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $1,150,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,446,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 136,313 shares of company stock worth $22,831,306 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

