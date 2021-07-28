Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Trading Up 8.1%

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)’s share price was up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.29 and last traded at $46.05. Approximately 1,477 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 654,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FBC shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter worth $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

