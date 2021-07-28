Flow Traders U.S. LLC Cuts Stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,040 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.06% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 8.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 25.0% during the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 150.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDS stock opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.17.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

