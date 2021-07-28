Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Position in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II by 8.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TWC Tech Holdings II by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares in the last quarter.

Get TWC Tech Holdings II alerts:

TWC Tech Holdings II stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $11.75.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT).

Receive News & Ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.