Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $705,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 27,868 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,422,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 65,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 24,436 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FAN opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.44. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $26.14.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

