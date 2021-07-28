Fluity Hits Market Capitalization of $1.39 Million (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Fluity coin can now be bought for $0.0561 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fluity has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fluity has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $5,210.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fluity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00035869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00100542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00122372 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,201.81 or 1.00376523 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.44 or 0.00785095 BTC.

Fluity Profile

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,708,277 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Buying and Selling Fluity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fluity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fluity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fluity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fluity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.