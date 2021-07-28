Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 19.00%.

Shares of FFIC stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $22.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Flushing Financial has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $25.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

