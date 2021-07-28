Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £162.90 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £162.90 ($212.83) price objective on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FLTR. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a £193 ($252.16) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Flutter Entertainment to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from £162.85 ($212.76) to £162.57 ($212.40) in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £143 ($186.83) to £147 ($192.06) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a £175 ($228.64) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £174.50 ($227.99) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of £164.44 ($214.84).

LON:FLTR opened at £124.90 ($163.18) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 438.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is £131.77. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of £109.46 ($143.01) and a 1 year high of £196.81 ($257.13). The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24.

In other news, insider Peter Jackson sold 9,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of £142.07 ($185.62), for a total transaction of £1,351,653.98 ($1,765,944.58).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

