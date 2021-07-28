FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Update

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLYLF opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65.

Get FLYHT Aerospace Solutions alerts:

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is a satcom aircraft interface device, which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice, and black box data streaming; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time; AirMap, which provides real-time monitoring and insight of fleets; and UpTime, a ground-based, enterprise server that communicates with AFIRS through satellite connectivity and serves its customers with real-time applications.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.