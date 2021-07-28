FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.14% of FNCB Bancorp worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 110.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 113.9% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 37,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 35,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. 18.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNCB stock opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.32.

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $14.17 million during the quarter.

FNCB Bancorp Profile

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards.

