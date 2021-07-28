Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FWONA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 56,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 23,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

FWONA stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 1.26. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $31.21 and a 12 month high of $44.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.53.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 23.25%.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

