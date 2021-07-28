FormulaFolio Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 89.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,609 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,038 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,672,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $230,608,000 after buying an additional 755,547 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,010,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $259,837,000 after acquiring an additional 28,039 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $126,485,000 after acquiring an additional 160,855 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,267 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,132 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 45,995 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,009,706. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $125.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 318,671 shares of company stock worth $44,492,295. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

